Birmingham's former flagship John Lewis store at Grand Central could be transformed into a new office space for up to 2,000 workers.

The four-storey development, called Drum, would also include a gym, food market, bar and restaurant.

Plans have been submitted and if approval is granted, work will start later this year, with a potential 2025 opening date.

The city centre store opened in 2015 above New Street Station but closed five years later.