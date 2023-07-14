A historic funicular lift has been given planning permission for a renovation that residents hope will lead to its reopening.

Folkestone Leas Lift Company Charity applied for the 138-year-old funicular to undergo repairs after it closed in 2017 due to issues with its brakes.

As well as updating the waiting room and office, the charity also hopes to add a café and outdoor terrace, but said it needs to raise millions to fund the makeover.

Although there was "a lot of hard work to do", trustee James Walker-Osborn said the ruling was "another milestone in this new chapter of the Leas Lift".