A 21-year-old was crushed to death while delivering a mini digger, an inquest has heard.

Jamie Meyrick was delivering it to Barnes Plant Sales in Penpergwm, near Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, when it tipped over and crushed him in October 2022.

The inquest at Newport Crown Court heard the lorry driver tried to jump out of the digger's cab but became trapped underneath and was killed by his injuries.

His death was ruled accidental by the coroner.