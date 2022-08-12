Man arrested after woman attacked in city centre

Police said a woman in her 20s suffered "life-changing injuries"

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was taken to hospital following an assault in Derby city centre.

Derbyshire Police said they were called to the scene at Cheapside at about 02:30 BST on 30 July.

The victim, who is in her 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment to "life-changing injuries", a force spokesman said.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and has been released under investigation while inquires continue.

