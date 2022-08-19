A man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was attacked in Leicester city centre.

Leicestershire Police said at 04:23 BST on Friday, officers were called by East Midlands Ambulance Service to a report they were treating an injured man in High Street.

The man, who had sustained a head injury, was taken to hospital where he remains.

A 20-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault and is in police custody.