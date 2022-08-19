Man in critical condition after city centre attack
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was attacked in Leicester city centre.
Leicestershire Police said at 04:23 BST on Friday, officers were called by East Midlands Ambulance Service to a report they were treating an injured man in High Street.
The man, who had sustained a head injury, was taken to hospital where he remains.
A 20-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault and is in police custody.
The area remains cordoned off and police have asked any potential witnesses to get in contact with the force.