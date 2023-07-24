Extra funding to help rough sleepers
Rough sleepers in Stoke-on-Trent are to receive further support thanks to a government grant worth more than £460,000.
Stoke-on-Trent City Council said the money would be used to help people access accommodation and recruit specialist staff to work with those sleeping rough.
The local authority has previously been awarded more than £1m this financial year to support housing and rough sleeper initiatives.
Councillor Chris Robinson, cabinet member for housing, said he wanted "to end rough sleeping" in the city.
"It’s not just about getting people off the streets and putting a roof over their head," he said.
"It's about helping them to address serious, and sometimes complex, issues to enable them to rebuild their lives and start again."
The council said the funding would also be used to ensure people did not leave institutions such as hospitals or prison "with nowhere safe to go".
