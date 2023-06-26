Planned parking charge increases in Brighton and Hove are to be reviewed following an outcry from residents and businesses.

On-street parking charges were due to rise on 17 July, with four low-tariff parking zones facing a price jump of between 185% and 299.9%.

This included an increase from £1.40 an hour to £5.60 in Zone H, which contains the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

But Brighton and Hove City Council leader Bella Sankey said a rethink will now take place as she highlighted the importance of patients and staff having affordable access to the hospital and other services in the city.