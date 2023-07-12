Plans have been revealed to turn a 19th Century chapel in Shropshire with its own graveyard into a family home.

People visiting the graves at Coton Methodist Church, near Whitchurch, would still be given access.

The chapel was put up for sale in 2022 with a guide price of £35,000.

The new owners, Mr and Mrs Dennis, want to extend it to make it a two-bed house and have lodged a planning application with Shropshire Council.

A condition of the purchase will see the graveyard remain untouched and it will be separated from the home by a new fence.

The couple are responsible for its upkeep under a 999-year lease but people visiting the graves will keep access rights.