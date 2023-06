A 20-year-old man has been charged with two assault offences following an alleged attack.

A 41-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after police were called to Frankwell Street in Newtown, Powys, on Friday at 17:50 BST.

The 20-year-old was arrested and has now been charged with grievous bodily harm without intent and assault.

He was due to appear at at Welshpool Magistrates Court on Monday.