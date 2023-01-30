Sylvia delivers next generation of guide dogs
- Published
Eight yellow Labrador puppies are helping to highlight a campaign to increase the number of people who look after a charity's guide dogs.
The litter - to new mum Sylvia - is Guide Dogs' first of the year.
The five male and three female puppies are part of a breeding programme which the charity says is the biggest in the world.
Under Guide Dogs' holder scheme, volunteers look after breeding mothers, with the charity covering all food and veterinary bills.
The dogs usually retire at about six years of age, with an option to remain with the volunteer after their working life.
"A friend told me about the Breeding Dog Holder volunteering scheme and, as dog novices, we thought that it would be a lovely way to support the charity, as well as introduce a new family member into the fold," said Gillian Parsons, who looks after Sylvia.
"It is a privilege to have the opportunity to play a role to support those with sight loss so desperate for an assistance dog.”
Su Price, breeding dog advisor for Guide Dogs, said: “Sylvia is the perfect mum and has taken to her new litter beautifully.
"Hopefully, her lovely calm and caring temperament will be passed on to these puppies and one day they’ll be the perfect guide dogs and companions for people with sight loss all around the UK.
“By giving a home to a guide dog mum, [people] can help us to provide more life-changing guide dogs in the future.”
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk