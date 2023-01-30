Sylvia delivers next generation of guide dogs

Eight yellow Labrador puppies are helping to highlight a campaign to increase the number of people who look after a charity's guide dogs.

The litter - to new mum Sylvia - is Guide Dogs' first of the year.

The five male and three female puppies are part of a breeding programme which the charity says is the biggest in the world.

Under Guide Dogs' holder scheme, volunteers look after breeding mothers, with the charity covering all food and veterinary bills.

The dogs usually retire at about six years of age, with an option to remain with the volunteer after their working life.