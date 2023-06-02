A man has been arrested after drugs were seized by police during a raid in Mansfield.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers forced open the door of a property in Alcock Avenue at 07:30 BST on Friday.

They found more than 70 cannabis plants in an upstairs spare bedroom and loft area, as well as "a large quantity of white powder" believed to be amphetamines and evidence of the electricity supply being bypassed.

A 29-year-old was arrested at the address on suspicion of supplying and producing drugs, and officers are carrying out further investigations "to determine the scale of the operation".