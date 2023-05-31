Shop workers and volunteers in a riverside city will be offered training on how to use specialist equipment to rescue people from the water.

The Durham City Safety Group (DCSG) has already given training on how to use throwlines to the council, police and staff from a hub set up to help people on nights out.

The equipment, which consists of a long piece of rope and a bag, can be used to help bring a person to safety if they fall into the River Wear.

DCSG chair Alan Patrickson said going into the water was "obviously extremely dangerous".