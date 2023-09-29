Robot 'dog' maps radioactive site at power plant
A robot "dog" called Spot has mapped out a four-storey radioactive facility at a Scottish nuclear power site.
The four-legged robot was put through a series of tests before being sent on its survey of the cell at Dounreay, near Thurso.
Spot, who was fitted with a protective jacket, had to climb several flights of stairs in pitch-black darkness.
It mapped the cell and gathered radiological data.
Dounreay said the mission was the first of its kind in western Europe.
Spot is a robot from US-based Boston Dynamics and is operated by a team from Dounreay and Cumbria-headquartered company Createc.
The robot is expected to be deployed on further missions in the coming months.
Dounreay was the UK's centre of fast reactor research and development from 1955 until 1994.
The site is in the process of being closed down, demolished and cleaned up.
The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority said it could be 2333 before the 148-acre site is safe for reuse.