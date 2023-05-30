Re-vetting police officers will reveal those 'unfit to serve'
At a glance
A police and crime commissioner (PCC) has said re-vetting officers will reveal "more individuals unfit to serve"
In recent weeks, a number of West Mercia Police officers have been sacked over racist and homophobic messages as well as inappropriate relationships with victims
PCC John Campion said the revelations would "dent" confidence in police
The force's chief constable has promised to "root out corruption" and re-vet officers
Re-vetting police officers will reveal "more individuals unfit to serve," a police and crime commissioner (PCC) has said.
As all forces are ordered to check staff, John Campion penned an open letter to offer reassurances following revelations of racism, homophobia and gross misconduct.
He said the "vast majority" of West Mercia officers were "brilliant" but he shared public "disappointment and anger" and acknowledged recent findings would "dent" confidence in police.
Mr Campion said he would support the force's chief constable in her bid to "root out corruption".
"Sadly, this process will no doubt bring to the surface more individuals who are unfit to serve," he said.
This month, two officers were dismissed for sharing racist and derogatory messages.
The texts included racist references to the murder of George Floyd as well as expressing a desire to carry out a sex act on a female colleague as she burned.
Prior to that, former PC Mark Hidden was found to have struck up a sexual relationship with a victim of domestic abuse he met while on duty.
Mr Campion said the "shocking actions of a minority of West Mercia Police officers" would have dented public confidence.
"I share your disappointment and anger, as we have the same high expectations of how those in policing must behave," he wrote in the open letter.
The Conservative PCC said he supported a move to re-vet serving police officers and would ensure the chief constable, Pippa Mills, had "the resources and tools to root out those who fall below the standards expected".
After a damning review into the Met Police earlier this year, Ms Mills said it would be a "catalyst for a drive for overall police reform".
Mr Campion said he would "use all the powers available to me" to support the force's chief to bring about change.