Re-vetting police officers will reveal "more individuals unfit to serve," a police and crime commissioner (PCC) has said.

As all forces are ordered to check staff, John Campion penned an open letter to offer reassurances following revelations of racism, homophobia and gross misconduct.

He said the "vast majority" of West Mercia officers were "brilliant" but he shared public "disappointment and anger" and acknowledged recent findings would "dent" confidence in police.

Mr Campion said he would support the force's chief constable in her bid to "root out corruption".