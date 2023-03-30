Second man arrested after courier dragged under van
A second man has been arrested after a delivery driver was hit and dragged under his van.
The incident happened on North Road, one of the main routes into Cardiff, on Tuesday afternoon.
A 54-year-old delivery driver was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, where he remains in a critical condition.
A 31-year-old man from Llanrumney has been arrested and is in custody, but South Wales Police have not confirmed what he is being held on suspicion of.
Meanwhile a 39-year-old man who was previously arrested has been released without charge.
Det Ch Insp Matt Powell said: "This latest arrest is a significant development in the investigation, and we would again like to thank those who have contacted us with crucial information.
"Detectives remain in the area conducting witness, house to house and CCTV enquiries."
Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Laytonia Avenue and North Road between 12:45 GMT and 12:50 on Tuesday.
"The victim's family are devastated by what has happened and continue to be supported while they remain by his bedside," Det Ch Insp Powell added.