Crews from Crawley, Turners Hill, Haywards Heath, Horsham, East Grinstead and crews from East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service assisted with tackling the blaze.

A WSFRS spokesperson said: “Upon arrival they found the building well alight, and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are tackling the fire using three main jets, fognails and a hydrant.

“There is a significant amount of smoke coming from the fire, and residents living nearby are urged to keep their doors and windows closed while this incident is ongoing."

Drivers are also urged to avoid the area, WSFRS said.

Horncastle House, which provided nursing care to older people, most of whom had dementia or memory loss, was closed after residents there were found to have been "left exposed to immediate risk of serious harm or death".

Twenty-three people living at the home were told to "leave immediately" on 14 September 2018.