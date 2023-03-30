These are the droids you are looking for
A collection of vintage Star Wars figures kept in their original packaging for 40 years has sold at auction for £15,130.
The group of about 50 toys was amassed by a former toy salesman and were sold earlier in Tamworth, Staffordshire.
Some were sold as individual lots, including a Boba Fett figure in packaging tied to the 1983 film Return of the Jedi, which - somewhat fittingly for a bounty hunter - fetched £1,600.
Another sealed figure of Luke Skywalker, also launched for the same Star Wars film, sold for £1,350.
Making reference to the movie series' mystical energy field that binds the galaxy together, the seller's daughter said: "It was very emotional watching [the auction] - the Force was very, very powerful."
Richard Winterton Auctioneers said before the owner's death last year, he had asked his daughters to auction his collection so they could benefit from the proceeds.
One of the daughters, who did not wish to be named, said she was "totally gobsmacked" at the prices achieved at the sale.
“I feel sure my dad would have been just as shocked as us,” she said.
"Dad was a massive Star Wars fan and we have loved it all our lives as well."
She added he was proud of his collection. “When we were little we certainly weren’t allowed to play with these ones," she said. "It was look but don’t touch."
The figures included ones manufactured by American toy firm Kenner and UK company Palitoy.
The sale drew interest from hundreds of online bidders, the auctioneers said.
