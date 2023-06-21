A man arrested after police seized drugs with a street value of almost £1m has pleaded guilty to a series of charges.

The seizure of cocaine and cannabis, as well as more than £100,000 in cash, was made in St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex.

Daniel Wilder, 38, pleaded guilty to three charges at Lewes Crown Court on Monday.

Sussex Police said the drugs would have had a "hugely destructive impact" on communities.