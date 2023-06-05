A large-scale project to clean up the River Thames in London has been launched by the Port of London Authority (PLA).

The "Clean Thames Manifesto" is a collaborative plan to reduce the amount of sewage and other pollutants like chemicals and plastic rubbish in the river.

Three water companies operating in the area have agreed to end sewage spills into the Thames by 2040, bringing the national target forward by 10 years.

The PLA says pollution is "a complex problem" that requires "more than one solution".