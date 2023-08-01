A new 20mph (32km/h) scheme is being rolled out in Cambridgeshire to help improve road safety and reduce pollution.

Low-speed areas have been installed across 13 towns and villages with new road signs, lines and markings being put in place.

The project is worth almost half a million pounds, with a further £800,000 secured to implement the scheme in more areas.

The programme will be open annually for anyone to apply. Successful bids will be entirely funded by Cambridgeshire County Council.