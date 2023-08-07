Drugs worth £400k seized in Jersey over two weeks

About £400,000 worth of drugs has been seized by the Jersey Customs and Immigration Service (JCIS) in a two-week period.

Drugs seized included cocaine, heroin, MDMA (ecstasy) and cannabis, with some of the drugs disguised as Cadbury's chocolate eclairs.

Three houses were searched and four people were arrested, JCIS said.

Senior manager Luke Goddard said it "demonstrates the ability of the service to prevent dangerous drugs from entering the island".