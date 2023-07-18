The dean of a cathedral that is hosting a Star Wars exhibition said he hoped the display could "open the door to bigger conversations".

The Unofficial Galaxies exhibit at Peterborough Cathedral contains 121 pieces of memorabilia from the franchise.

They include a full-size Landspeeder, purchased from Elstree Studios, and the desk and chair of young Anakin Skywalker, from the 1999 film The Phantom Menace.

The Very Reverend Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough, said the series' themes of good, evil and the role of a higher power were also "at the heart of the Christian story".