The court was told that Mr Petrovs was beaten up and then dumped into the River Witham in the early hours of 21 August 2022.

Much of the attack was captured on nearby CCTV.

Medical experts were unable to conclude if Mr Petrovs drowned or died as a result of his injuries.

The court heard the pair, who knew the victim from their home country of Latvia, had arranged to meet up with him before the attack.

"While unconscious or dying he was lifted over the railings and thrown into the river," Christopher Donnellan KC, prosecuting, told the court .

"The violence was all inflicted on land before he was thrown over the railings."

He said Servutas, of Monks Road, Lincoln, was seen aiming punches at Mr Petrovs and then climbing over the railings to throw his body into the water.

Spiridonvos helped lift the body over the railings.

In a victim impact statement read out in court, Mr Petrovs' mother said: "Those that killed my son must be punished.

"It will remain with me for the rest of my life," she said.