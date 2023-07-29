An animal rescue charity has said quarantine issues caused by avian flu meant it would have to cut back on calls to save injured seal pups.

Marine & Wildlife Rescue, based in Great Yarmouth, said it had seen an increase in calls about animals in distress and sometimes it had to make a decision to put them down.

The organisation said it had rescued up to 100 seals over 12 months, but ongoing avian flu cases had increased demand on space at rescue centres.

Dan Goldsmith, the charity's chairman, believed its "best focus is with the rescue of general wildlife", but it would continue with the rescue of adult and entangled seals, which was its speciality.