A horse had to be rescued by firefighters after it left its field and got stuck in canal water.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to an area near Churchill Road, Grays, at about 08:10 BST on Sunday.

It said it was a "complex" operation to rescue the animal.

Station manager Toby Ingham urged horse owners to maintain their boundary fences for the "safety and security" of their animals.