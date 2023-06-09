A number of flats have been evacuated after a fire broke out in neighbouring woodland.

The blaze started on a wooded hillside in Penglais, Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, at about 16:50 BST sending plumes of smoke across the town.

Mid and West Wales Fire Service said about 20 firefighters are at the scene.

It added it has received 96 emergency calls from the public about the blaze.

It is unclear as to how many flats have been evacuated but the fire service said the incident is ongoing.