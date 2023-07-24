A woman is in hospital after being struck by a car in Leicester.

Leicestershire Police said it happened at the junction of Abbey Lane and Exploration Drive just before 18:15 BST on Wednesday.

The woman, in her 60s, was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police are appealing for witnesses who saw the pedestrian or the vehicle - a grey VW Polo - involved.

