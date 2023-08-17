Two police officers have been awarded States of Jersey Police's highest honour for their "unwavering commitment to duty" during two serious stabbings.

Chief Police Officer Robin Smith presented PC James Elliott and PC Elliot Brown with commendation awards at a ceremony at the force's headquarters.

The pair were first on the scene after a stabbing at the Temple Bar in December 2021.

The force said they also showed "courage and professionalism" when they responded to a separate stabbing in January 2022 at Le Geyt involving a young man "who was stabbed 23 times and left to die".