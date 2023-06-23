National Bowl 'cultural icon' returns with Muse gig

A performance by Muse at the National Bowl in Milton Keynes will bring a "cultural icon" venue back into life, Peter Winkleman said.

The rock band will perform the first gig at the 65,000-capacity venue in seven years on Sunday.

Mr Winkleman, chairman of League Two side MK Dons, said it was an "absolute thrill" to see it back in use.

Performers to have played at the gig in the past include David Bowie, Queen, Micheal Jackson, The Prodigy, Status Quo and the Foo Fighters.