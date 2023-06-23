National Bowl 'cultural icon' returns with Muse gig
A performance by Muse at the National Bowl in Milton Keynes will bring a "cultural icon" venue back into life, Peter Winkleman said.
The rock band will perform the first gig at the 65,000-capacity venue in seven years on Sunday.
Mr Winkleman, chairman of League Two side MK Dons, said it was an "absolute thrill" to see it back in use.
Performers to have played at the gig in the past include David Bowie, Queen, Micheal Jackson, The Prodigy, Status Quo and the Foo Fighters.
"It's an absolute thrill for me personally," said Mr Winkleman.
"I've been going to the Bowl for so many years, it's an actual cultural icon for Milton Keynes.
"It's a really important place and I'm just thrilled to bring some life back into it."
MK Dons have plans to use the site, formerly known as the MK Bowl, as a training venue for the club.
The club has also hosted bands at its Stadium MK home in recent years, including My Chemical Romance and Sir Rod Stewart.
The plans to make the site into a training venue would see two football pitches added, with drainage added and the site's floor levelled.
Mr Winkleman said he hoped to continue to attract more performers to the site.
"What's sad is that over the years it hasn't had the investment," he said.
He said the stage construction ahead of the Muse show had been exciting.
"Seeing the Bowl go from this tired and unloved place, literally in 48 hours, to this place with a vibrant heart beat, it can only be a good thing," he said.