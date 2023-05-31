Electrocution warning over new metro railways
At a glance
Trespassing on railway lines since electrification has become much more dangerous, railway bosses warn
Passengers carrying umbrellas are also urged to take "extra care"
The overhead power cables are 100 times the strength of household electricity
Contact with the overhead cables is fatal nine times of out 10, Transport for Wales says
Trespassing on railway lines in south Wales has become more dangerous since the electrification of the lines, railway bosses have warned.
Passengers carrying umbrellas have also been warned to "take extra care".
The new overhead power cables for the South Wales Metro carry 25,000 volts – 100 times the strength of standard household electricity.
Contact with these overhead lines is fatal nine times out of 10, Transport for Wales (Tfw) said.
Last year, there were more 1,000 recorded incidents of trespass on the core valley lines.
Lois Park, from Transport for Wales, said these lines would be electrified within the next two years.
'You don't have to touch it directly'
Ms Park warned the public to stay at least 2.75m (9ft) away from the overhead equipment.
“For people who use the railway correctly you’ll be as safe as you’ve ever been but for those who take part in trespass or who try to steal this equipment there is now a much greater danger."
She added: "You don’t have to touch it directly to be electrocuted, and take extra care when carrying objects such as umbrellas, helium balloons and fishing rods.”
Supt Andrew Morgan from British Transport Police said trespassing could have "life-ending consequences".
"It is also one of the biggest causes of train services being delayed across the network, with just over 200 hours of delays caused in Wales alone last year- purely because of trespass incidents," he added.