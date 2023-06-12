A man has been left with life-threatening injuries after the car he was driving was involved in a collision with a van in South Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called at about 20:30 BST on Sunday to reports of a three-vehicle collision at the junction of Rotherham Road and Firth Road in Wath upon Dearne.

Police believe the car the 27-year-old man was driving, a silver Seat Leon, was hit by a white Transit van which had failed to stop at a red light.

A woman, 28, was later arrested in connection with the crash on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while over the prescribed limit, according to South Yorkshire Police.