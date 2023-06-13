A group of neighbours living in a Hove block of flats are fighting plans to install mobile phone masts on their roof.

Cornerstone, a mobile phone infrastructure business, has signalled its intention to position 12 masts and four dishes on the roof of Park Lodge in Dyke Road on behalf of O2 and Vodafone.

The company also intends to build a compound the size of two parking spaces in the communal garden - a space that residents say hosts wildlife.

"We give great consideration to the location and design of our developments," said a spokesperson from Cornerstone.