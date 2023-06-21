Cyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run crash
At a glance
Police said a man in his 60s was knocked unconscious after he was hit by a car
The crash happened near Princetown on Dartmoor on Sunday
Officers said the car failed to stop
They are appealing for witnesses to come forward
A cyclist has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on Dartmoor, police have said.
Devon and Cornwall Police said a man in his 60s was riding his bike outside the Two Bridges Hotel, near Princetown, when a car struck him from behind. It happened between 06:30 and 07:00 BST on Sunday.
The man, from Yelverton, came off his bike and was knocked unconscious, officers said.
The force said he also suffered several broken ribs and cuts to his face, which required hospital treatment.
Officers said the car failed to stop after the crash.
Police believe the driver was travelling in a small blue car from Princetown towards Postbridge.
They have appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to get in touch.
