The total number of migrants who have crossed the English Channel so far this year has passed 10,000.

According to Home Office figures, 707 people made the crossing in 14 small boats over the weekend of 17 and 18 June.

That brings the total for 2023 so far to 10,539.

The Home Office said it is working with France to stop the crossings, and has introduced legislation to detain and remove people arriving in the UK illegally.