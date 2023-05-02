A safe space for people visiting Liverpool during the Eurovision song contest celebrations has opened in the city.

Pride House Liverpool offered a "calm space" with trained support staff on hand to help keep visitors safe, organisers LCR Pride Foundation said.

It was opened by the event's managing director Martin Green and BBC commentator Rylan Clark.

The space is located in the RIBA North National Architecture Centre at Mann Island near the dedicated EuroVillage at the city's Pier Head.