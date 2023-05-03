Zoo names monkey Charles ahead of Coronation
A zoo has named a newly-born monkey Charles ahead of the new King's Coronation.
Blackpool Zoo said they wanted to do "something special" to mark the occasion and as the monkey was a king colobus "it seemed like a natural fit".
Luke Minns, who manages the primates at the zoo, said he hoped King Charles would be "pleased to know that we have named this very special baby after him".
King colobus monkeys are an endangered species and Blackpool is just one of nine zoos across Europe to house a collection.
The species is found in lowland and mountain rainforests in a region stretching from Senegal, through Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia to the Ivory Coast.
Numbers in the wild have dwindled over the last few decades, mainly due to hunting and a decline in the quality and quantity of the forested habitat.
Mr Minns said: “We were delighted to welcome another baby to our king colobus troop in April.
“We wanted to do something special to mark the coronation and the fact that the baby is a ‘king’ colobus monkey it seemed like a natural fit.
“We hope King Charles III will be pleased to know that we have named this very special baby after him as we know he is an animal lover.”