A man accused of killing his partner by inflicting a multitude of injuries on her at his home had told a court she was his "soulmate".

Carl Silcox, 45, of Commercial Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, denies the murder and manslaughter of Adell Cowen.

Giving evidence in his own defence at Cardiff Crown Court, he rejected previous evidence he attacked her with a broom handle, causing serious internal injuries.

He told jurors when he found Ms Cowen, 43, in his bedroom she was "ice cold" to the touch.