Murder accused calls alleged victim his soulmate - court
At a glance
Man accused of murdering his partner tells jurors she was his soulmate
Carl Silcox, of Commercial Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, denies the murder and manslaughter of Adell Cowen
She was found with serious internal injuries after being attacked with a broom handle
In his defence at Cardiff Crown Court, Mr Silcox said she was "ice cold" when he found her
- Published
A man accused of killing his partner by inflicting a multitude of injuries on her at his home had told a court she was his "soulmate".
Carl Silcox, 45, of Commercial Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, denies the murder and manslaughter of Adell Cowen.
Giving evidence in his own defence at Cardiff Crown Court, he rejected previous evidence he attacked her with a broom handle, causing serious internal injuries.
He told jurors when he found Ms Cowen, 43, in his bedroom she was "ice cold" to the touch.
She was found in the early hours of 18 October 2020 at an address on Dol Yr Eos after Mr Silcox called 999 from a phone box.
Emergency services pronounced her dead at the scene.
She had facial injuries and internal injuries caused by the broom handle that was found in the flat.
Mr Silcox was arrested and initially claimed the injuries had been caused by a group of boys.
He then told police Ms Cowan did sex work and her injuries had been caused by a client.
The defendant told his defence barrister John Benson he had met Ms Cowan while they were working at Poundland in Caerphilly.
They began a relationship, he said, seeing each other twice a month when the pair would indulge in heavy drinking sessions.
Mr Silcox told the court: "Adell liked her drink".
He also described Ms Cowan as his "soulmate".
'She was ice cold'
Two days before Ms Cowan's death he said he saw her sitting on a bench near the 7/11 shop in Caerphilly among a group of boys who he said were "taunting her a bit".
The defendant said he felt intimidated by the group and believed he was pushed or fell to the ground causing him to "smack his face on the floor".
He said Ms Cowan returned to his flat that night and they had sex and the next day they atte, watched television, and "had a spliff".
He told jurors Ms Cowan left and he fell asleep on the sofa but when he woke up he could see in the bedroom.
Upon entering the bedroom he told the court he said to her: "Girl, you can sleep for Wales.
"I put my hand on her hand, she was ice cold," he added. "Her head was to the side."
Mr Benson asked: "What did you decide to do?"
"Get help," Mr Silcox replied. "Only way I could explain it was a rabbit in the headlights. I knew I needed to get help. I couldn't find my phone so I went to the phone box."
When asked why he did not return to the flat he said: "She was dead".
"Did you kill her," Mr Benson asked.
"No," he replied.
"Did you injure her," Mr Benson asked.
Mr Silcox said: "No."
The trial continues.