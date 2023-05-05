A teenage driver texted his mum saying he was tired minutes before dying in a road crash an inquest has heard.

Robert Adams was driving on the A55 at Dwygyfylchi in Conwy county in the early hours of 8 May 2022 when his Vauxhall Astra drove into the back of an HGV.

He suffered major head injuries and died at the scene, Ruthin Coroner's Court was told.

A conclusion of death in a road traffic collision was recorded.