Teenager sent text saying he was tired before fatal crash
A teenage driver texted his mum saying he was tired minutes before dying in a road crash an inquest has heard.
Robert Adams was driving on the A55 at Dwygyfylchi in Conwy county in the early hours of 8 May 2022 when his Vauxhall Astra drove into the back of an HGV.
He suffered major head injuries and died at the scene, Ruthin Coroner's Court was told.
A conclusion of death in a road traffic collision was recorded.
Tributes to the tyre fitter from Trem y Ffair, Kinmel Bay called him "extremely kind, generous and energetic".
He was visiting his girlfriend in Deiniolen, Gwynedd on the night of the crash the inquest heard.
Mr Adams was yawning and talking about being tired before setting off, girlfriend Shannon Williams said in a statement.
His mother, Lorraine Lansbury, said in a statement that he texted "I’m tired" in a message to her at 01:25 BST to let her know he was on his way home.
He previously had texted her a picture of himself on cruise control keeping to the temporary 40mph zone at Talybont.
Footage from Mr Adams’s dashcam showed the collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A55 nine minute later.
His car became wedged under a trailer carrying 13 tonnes of cheese.
Car weaving
The driver of the Volvo lorry James Boyce told police he had been slowing down on the approach to a 30mph (48km/h) zone when the collision occurred and his tachometer showed he was travelling at 29.2mph (47km/h).
"I thought I had a tyre blowout," he said.
Van driver Gerald Hobson said he was driving at about 50-60mph (80-97km/h) when Robert’s Astra passed him in a 70mph (113km/h) zone.
Heart of gold
A little further on he said he then saw the car weaving between the two eastbound lanes, once hitting the nearside kerb, before being corrected.
His family said he was proud to have recently been promoted at work and had a heart of gold, always wanting to help others.
No mechanical defects were found on either vehicle.
Senior coroner for North Wales East and Central John Gittins recorded a conclusion of death in a road traffic collision.
"I don’t believe for one second that he did it deliberately. It was just a result of his being tired," he said.