Garda officer seriously injured in Dublin assault

A garda (Irish police) officer has been seriously injured after they were assaulted in Dublin on Saturday morning.

It happened after gardaí responded to a call about dangerous driving at Gulliver's Retail Park, Ballymun, at approximately 11:30 local time.

The officer was injured after being attacked while trying to arrest a man.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported the officer appeared to have been bitten in the attack and sustained injuries to his hand and fingers.

They were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries which are non-life-threatening, according to police.

A man in his 30s was arrested and brought to Ballymun Garda station where he is currently detained.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may a have witnessed the incident to come forward and any road users who were in the area between 10:30 and 12:00 who may have camera footage to make it available to them.

Minister for Justice Simon Harris said his thoughts were with the Garda member who was seriously injured and encouraged any witnesses to the "appalling incident" to come forward.

"We will always support gardaí and this year we will legislate for bodycams and increase maximum sentence for assault causing harm," he added.