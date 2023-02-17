Couple celebrate 55 years running pub
- Published
A couple are celebrating their 55th anniversary of running a pub.
Phil and Sheila Meads, 85 and 77, have run The Coach and Horses in Alvechurch, Worcestershire, since 1968.
The owners have experienced "immense changes" over the years such as substantial increases in costs, but said they managed to keep going.
"Pubs make the community - we've found so much pleasure in making people happy," Mr Meads said.
They have enjoyed "every moment" of the working in the pub and do not plan to give it up anytime soon.
"I'm not daunted by my age, I don't like to think numbers matter at this point," Mr Meads said.
The couple bought the pub from Bournville Village Trust in the 1980s, after beginning their journey as tenants.
"It's always been my dream to work for myself - my father had his own business," said Mr Meads.
Mrs Meads recalls the "nightmare" of being introduced to the pub with a newborn baby as they adapted to the business.
They stayed in the flat above the pub for more than 30 years, but now live in the nearby village of Blackwell.
The Coach and Horses pub was originally located close to an important road junction, bringing in trade from people passing by.
Local customers have highlighted how important the establishment is for the community.
David Barton, who has visited the pub for more than three decades, said the owners were "almost like family members" to him.
"They always look after you and treat you like a local," he added.
Another customer, Barry Docker, said it was amazing that the couple had ran the pub for so long.