Guernsey travel rules relaxed for some 16 and 17 year olds

Guernsey has relaxed its travel rules for 16 and 17 year olds islanders who have had one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, the Civil Contingencies Authority (CCA) has announced.

The change means they will benefit from 'blue' status currently used for fully vaccinated people arriving in the bailiwick from the UK, Jersey, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland.

Provided two weeks have passed since their first dose, they will not have to self-isolate on arrival or take a PCR test.

However, they must purchase five lateral flow tests for £25 like other arrivals from the Common Travel Area, external with blue status

The CCA said it made the decision because of evidence that the single dose in this age group provided 80% protection against hospitalisation and because it did not currently have any guidance as to when the second dose should be administered.

A letter will be sent to 16 and 17 years olds in Guernsey for use as evidence when filling in the States of Guernsey's online Travel Tracker, which must be completed before arrival.

The letter supplied would not be accepted for any other purpose outside of the bailiwick and should not be used as proof of Covid-19 vaccination, the CCA said.