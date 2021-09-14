Aluminium recycling plant recommended for approval
Highland councillors are to be asked to approve plans for an aluminium recycling plant next to the Lochaber Smelter near Fort William.
Alvance Aluminium would use the recycled metal in a new casting factory to produce up to 100,000 tonnes annually of long round shapes called billets for use in the construction industry.
Metal from the smelter would also be used in the process.
Highland Council planning officers have recommended councillors give the plans the green light at a meeting next week.
The recycling and casting plants have been proposed for a site previously to be used for building an alloy wheel factory.
The factory was to be capable of supplying at least one fifth of all wheels required by UK vehicle makers.
But GFG Alliance, owners of the Lochaber Smelter, said there had been a "significant decline" in car manufacturing and shelved the plan last year.