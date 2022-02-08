The council bought the building five years ago with a view to restoring it as part of a wider regeneration plan for Stranraer.

However, its condition was far worse than thought, with the roof and interior deemed to be beyond repair.

A seven-month emergency street closure was subsequently put in place for work to shore up the building.

Since then, the B-listed property has remained boarded off and subject to weekly inspections.

In the last two years, almost £80,000 has been spent on additional safety work and a structural report has recommended full demolition to clear the site for redevelopment.

The council - which now wants to explore the potential for creating a community arts and cultural centre - said demolition was on the table but options to retain the existing structure would also be assessed.