Scientists find deep sea marine spider haven
- Published
A rare marine habitat off Scotland has been found to be an important area for large sea spiders.
Scientists have examined the Faroe-Shetland Sponge Belt Nature Conservation Marine Protected Area, which lies west of the Shetland Islands.
Five different water masses meet in the area, bringing nutrients that help deep-living cold water species to thrive, including sponges, worms and long-lived molluscs called ocean quahog.
Sea spiders with a leg span of up to 40cm (16in) were spotted at about 1,000m below the surface of the sea by researchers using remotely operated underwater equipment.
The Joint Nature Conservation Committee and Marine Scotland carried out the research as part of their work monitoring the condition of marine protected areas (MPAs).
Certain types of fishing - such as dredging - are banned in the areas to protect fragile and rare habitats and wildlife.
The science team said: "The Faroe-Shetland Channel, where the Faroe-Shetland Sponge Belt MPA is located, seems to be an important area for sea spiders, with high densities recorded in the waters around 1,000m (3,281ft) depth."
Other creatures spotted during the recently-completed expedition included sea cucumber, a marine worm called a sea mouse, octopus and fish called chimaera.
The seabed in the MPA has interesting geology, with rocks deposited by icebergs during the last Ice Age, and there is also a region containing what are called the Pilot Whale Diapirs - which are 70m (230ft) high mounds of sediment.