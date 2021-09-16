A rare marine habitat off Scotland has been found to be an important area for large sea spiders.

Scientists have examined the Faroe-Shetland Sponge Belt Nature Conservation Marine Protected Area, which lies west of the Shetland Islands.

Five different water masses meet in the area, bringing nutrients that help deep-living cold water species to thrive, including sponges, worms and long-lived molluscs called ocean quahog.

Sea spiders with a leg span of up to 40cm (16in) were spotted at about 1,000m below the surface of the sea by researchers using remotely operated underwater equipment.