Residents of a tiny Hebridean island have sought help in building three new houses.

The community-owned properties would be for new residents of Canna, which currently has a population of 15.

Islanders hope to gradually increase the population to 30, but there are no available empty houses on the island.

They have launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise £200,000 towards the overall cost of £750,000 to have the new homes constructed.

The Isle of Canna Community Development Trust hopes the properties might be available for families next year.