Hebridean isle hopes to grow population with new homes
At a glance
Three new homes are planned for the Isle of Canna to help increase the island's population from 15 to 30
The isle's community trust has asked for help raising £200,000 towards the total cost of building the houses
Canna is one of the Small Isles in the Inner Hebrides and owned by the National Trust for Scotland
Residents of a tiny Hebridean island have sought help in building three new houses.
The community-owned properties would be for new residents of Canna, which currently has a population of 15.
Islanders hope to gradually increase the population to 30, but there are no available empty houses on the island.
They have launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise £200,000 towards the overall cost of £750,000 to have the new homes constructed.
The Isle of Canna Community Development Trust hopes the properties might be available for families next year.
‘Thriving community’
Chairwoman Geraldine Mackinnon said: “The Isle of Canna Community may be small but we are always up for any challenge that will help us create a sustainable future for our island.
"We have a positive track record with previous projects and hope everyone will come on board and help us make our community housing a reality.”
The National Trust for Scotland, which owns the island, is supporting the trust's fundraising effort.
The trust's Clea Warner said: "It is in our mutual interest to see a thriving community on Canna.
"We are certain the approach taken here will lead to sustainable development that enables the island population to live in harmony with the precious natural beauty that surrounds them and to benefit from it through the opportunities that result.”
The Isle of Canna is part of the Small Isles archipelago in the Inner Hebrides. Other islands in the group are Eigg, Rum and Muck.
Reaching it involves a two-hour ferry journey from Mallaig on the west Highlands mainland.