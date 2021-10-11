Road closed for five weeks for 'significant' repairs
A road in Guernsey has been closed for five weeks to carry out "significant" repair work, officials have said.
The States said the work on Route Militaire, in St Sampson, would see repairs carried out on a failing trench which was believed to be causing a rapid deterioration of the road.
Other works would also be carried out, including some patch repairs, kerb improvements and pavement resurfacing, it added.
Highway and Traffic Services apologised for any inconvenience, adding that drivers should consider alternative transport methods or routes and allow longer journey times.
The States said the works, being carried out seven days a week, "constitute significant repairs" on the failing trench, which was "a priority in order to prevent further damage to the road".
'Nothing lasts forever'
The operations director of a local civil engineering company said the work was vital for improvements of the island's infrastructure.
Gary Stevenson, from Geomarine Guernsey, said: "There's always maintenance - nothing lasts forever, unfortunately.
"There can be improvements in design which can lead to longevity of services, but everything needs to be maintained."
The Route Militaire or Military Road was built on the orders of Sir John Doyle.
Serving from 1803-1815, and aware of the threat of invasion from Napoleonic French, he instituted a series of major works across the island.
This included the draining and filling in of the Braye du Valle – a tidal channel that essentially divided Guernsey into two – and the building of the Route Militaire.
The road was built over the filled-in channel to allow troops to move quickly to the north of the island.