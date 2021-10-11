A road in Guernsey has been closed for five weeks to carry out "significant" repair work, officials have said.

The States said the work on Route Militaire, in St Sampson, would see repairs carried out on a failing trench which was believed to be causing a rapid deterioration of the road.

Other works would also be carried out, including some patch repairs, kerb improvements and pavement resurfacing, it added.

Highway and Traffic Services apologised for any inconvenience, adding that drivers should consider alternative transport methods or routes and allow longer journey times.

The States said the works, being carried out seven days a week, "constitute significant repairs" on the failing trench, which was "a priority in order to prevent further damage to the road".