Crumbling historic town hall could be sold off
Highland Council could sell off or lease out Invergordon's historic town hall. Built in late 19th Century, the building has over the years been used as a cinema, bingo hall and arts centre. The council held a public consultation on the future of the property, but has received no responses. Officials have now recommended that councillors agree to sell or lease the hall. However, they have also warned that the building is in a deteriorating state and would require several hundred thousand pounds worth of restoration work.
The town hall, which is closed, is an asset of Invergordon's common good fund, money used for the benefit of the local community. Highland Council officials said it was difficult to put a value on the property due to its condition. Seven years ago, the value of the fund was boosted by the rediscovery of a mislaid marble bust of an 18th Century local laird. Made by French artist Edme Bouchardon in 1728, it was lost during local government reorganisation before it was found in Balintore, near Invergordon, propping open a shed door. The sculpture has been valued to be worth £1.4m.