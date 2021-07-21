A Shetland pony stolen from a field in East Yorkshire has been found dead.

Humberside Police said the 33-year-old pony, called Peter Pumpkin, was taken from the Neat Marsh Lane area of Preston on Saturday.

Following an appeal for help the pony was found dead in a dyke near his home address on Tuesday.

Officers said enquiries were continuing into the pony's disappearance and asked for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.