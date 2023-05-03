Attempted murder arrest after woman left critical
At a glance
A woman is found with serious injuries to her face
She was found by the emergency services on Monday
Her condition in hospital remains critical, police say
A man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder is still in custody
A woman was in a critical condition after being found with serious injuries.
Police were called to Newcastle Road, Madeley, Staffordshire, at about 21:45 BST on Monday after reports of a man behaving suspiciously.
A short time later, they found the woman, in her 50s, in a nearby property with injuries to her face.
The woman was still in a critical condition in hospital, the force added. A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
He remained in custody on Wednesday.
A cordon was still in place at a home on Newcastle Road and forensic and search work was ongoing, said Det Insp Adrian Webb.
Witnesses in certain areas between 17:00-22:15 BST on Monday were urged to come forward, he added.
They included Newcastle Road, the junction of Moss Lane through to the junction of Mill Lane and Bevan Place and Lindops Lane.
“We realise that there could still be a number of witnesses or people with information which can help us with our investigation, in particular those who may have CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from the area," he said.
