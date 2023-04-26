A dog owner and her family have been left "distraught" after their pet was attacked and killed by a "Pitbull-like" dog outside their home.

Rocky, a Chihuahua-Jack Russell mix, was attacked as he and his owner stepped out of the house in Camberwell, south London, on Monday evening.

He was immediately taken to the vets where it was discovered he had suffered a broken spine and a punctured lung. He died shortly after midnight that night.

The owner said her dog had been "left lying on the floor, mauled and bleeding out as I sat by his side and wept".